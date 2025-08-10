Jersey Magazine – Setting A Guinness World Record With Lindsay Berra

2025 marks the year that the legendary Yogi Berra would have turned 100. What better way to celebrate one of the most beloved baseball players in history than by capturing a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the game he loved best?

Yogi's granddaughter Lindsay Berra is helping to organize what she hopes will be a record-setting day of getting to the very essence of the game of baseball - playing catch.

Fans of all ages are invited to come to Yogi Berra Stadium on the campus of Montclair State University in Little Falls.

Complete details can be found on the Yogi Berra Museum website.

If you haven't already heard about Foot Golf, well we have something special for you this morning. Take the basics of golf and throw in a soccer ball - you have foot golf.

This week, host Mike Ham introduces us to Zack Darby from Freehold who organized the "Every Kick Counts" fundraiser to support soccer players with disabilities.

Dr. Rhonda Randall On Early Cancer Detection

Dr. Rhonda Randall is the Chief Medical Officer for United Health Care Employer and Individual.

Early detection of cancer is always important, especially now as we are seeing a rise in cancer rates particularly at younger ages.

Dr. Randall and Jim Monaghan talk about what we need to know about cancer risks at any age, lifestyle choices we can make to help reduce the risk of cancer, and new benefits helping to improve access to care.

