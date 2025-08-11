Enter To Win: A Day To Remember & Yellowcard

Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see A Day To Remember & Yellowcard at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion on Thursday, September 11th!

Formed in Ocala, Florida in 2003, A Day to Remember has grown to become one of the biggest bands in the Warped Tour-style music scene. The band is comprised of vocalist Jeremy McKinnon, guitarists Neil Westfall and Kevin Skaff, and drummer Alex Shelnutt. While the band primarily writes metalcore and pop-punk, they have also written some more pop and alternative music later in their career.

A Day to Remember released two EPs in Halos for Heros, Dirt for the Dead (2004) and A Day to Remember (2005) before they signed to Indianola records and released And Their Name Was Treason in 2005. The album would later go through an instrumental re-recording and re-release under the Victory record label as Old Record (2008) and had a slightly tweaked track order and slightly changed names. The re-recording would go on to peak at 16 on the US Heatseekers Album chart.

A Day to Remember’s follow up, 2007’s For Those Who Have Heart was met with considerable success, selling 20,000 copies in only 9 months and peaking at 17 on the Billboard Top Heatseekers chart. In early 2008, a little over a year following its release, the band reissued the album with four bonus tracks, including their extremely popular cover of Kelly Clarkson’s “Since You’ve Been Gone” and one of the group’s heaviest tracks “Why Walk on Water When We’ve Got Boats”, as well as a live DVD of a performance in their hometown.

A Day to Remember released what is arguably their biggest success in 2008 titled Homesick. The album features nearly half of every major hit the band has released, including “The Downfall of Us All”, “Mr. Highway’s Thinking About the End”, “Have Faith in Me”, and “If It Means a Lot to You”. The album was certified gold by the RIAA, as were the singles “The Downfall of Us All”, “I’m Made of Wax, Larry, What Are You Made Of?”, and “Have Faith in Me”, and “If It Means a Lot to You” was certified platinum. The album did extremely well on numerous charts, hitting the top 5 on four separate charts in the US.

In 2010 A Day to Remember released their second album to be certified gold in What Separates Me from You. The album topped multiple US Albums charts and received favorable reviews from critics. The album contained a mix of more poppier-based tracks as well as some of their heavier tracks in “2nd Sucks” and “Sticks & Bricks”, and hits like "All Signs Point to Lauderdale” and “All I Want”. The follow up to these two massive successes was Common Courtesy in 2013 following delays due to a lawsuit against the band’s former label.

Common Courtesy proved yet another commercial success for A Day to Remember, with hits like “Right Back at It Again” and it performed well on the charts both in the US and internationally and garnered even more favorable reviews. In 2016 the band followed up with Bad Vibrations, which topped nearly every chart in the US, just missing the Billboard 200 and US Vinyl Albums charts with a number 2 and number 4 spot respectively. The album features songs that have become mainstays in their setlist including “Bad Vibrations” and “Paranoia”.

A Day to Remember’s most recent release, 2021’s long-delayed You’re Welcome, did well commercially, but took a significantly more pop-focused approach which did not sit well with some of the long-time fans. Despite heavier tracks like “Last Chance to Dance (Bad Friend)” and “Resentment”, many felt the album lacked the group’s signature aggression and heavy riffs. The band responded to the negative reception with 2022’s single “Miracle”, a return to form for the band that showed they are listening and still know how to write heavy when they want to.

A Day to Remember has toured the world with acts such as Beartooth, The Ghost Inside, Pierce The Veil, Knocked Loose, and many more. The group is always playing festivals, usually headlining secondary stages or sometimes, like for the Vans Warped Tour 25th anniversary shows, closing them out. The band even started their own festival, aptly titled Self Help Fest after countless fans have told them their music has helped them in their personal lives.

Most recently, A Day To Remember released Big Ole Album Vol. 1 earlier this year. The album has received very positive reviews, and has been performed live in full at an intimate show in New York City which sold out in minutes.

