Bad Omens Drops New Single ‘Specter’ Following Social Media Blackout

After wiping their social media clean, Bad Omens struck back with "Specter." The track marks their first release since the buzz of 2022. Short clips and cryptic posts built up to this moment.

Critics tried to write them off as "industry plants" when success hit in 2022. However, the facts tell a different story. They've been making music since 2016, as Metal Injection pointed out. They haven't officially announced a new album yet, though.

According to Kerrang!, sharp fans cracked a hidden message on X before the drop. It said, "Hello friend. If you found this message, you've completed the game. You don't have to hide any longer. You must be wondering, was that all a dream?"

The video release followed three Instagram teasers. Each showed actor Ryan Hurst in strange sessions with a small, masked ghost. Hurst, who made his mark in Sons of Anarchy, sits across from this tiny spirit until it shows its true face. The band wrote "Specter" to address accusations that they're not heavy enough for their genre.

Online chatter suggests this track might open something bigger. It starts soft, takes two minutes to build, then hits hard. The ending twists in ways that make fans take notice, and it's a signature move from the band. Many fans say that the song resembles an album opener and wonder if a new record is coming soon.