Deftones Guitarist’s ESP Custom Guitar Now Worth $55,000 Following Album’s Double Platinum Success

The ESP Horizon Custom guitar that shaped the sound of Deftones' biggest hits now carries a $55,000 price tag. This spike in worth comes after their groundbreaking record recently hit a new sales peak. Sales of White Pony crossed two million units in July, pushing it to double Platinum status.

The instrument can be seen in multiple music videos and TV spots. It also still has the original Hed PE and Stuck Mojo stickers. The musician himself confirmed its history to the buyer.

"I wanted to go left [of nu-metal], not because I felt we were better than these bands. I wanted our band to stand on our own two feet," Chino Moreno said in a 2020 interview with The Ringer, celebrating the album's 20th anniversary.

The band paid a steep price for artistic vision, as their label fined them a million dollars for missing deadlines with White Pony. The album marked its quarter-century milestone this past June.