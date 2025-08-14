Megadeth Announce Final Album, Farewell World Tour

Megadeth has announced that their end is near, but not without one final album and a farewell world tour. This announcement comes after the band shared a countdown clock on its website earlier this week. Once it expired, their farewell announcement came down, which included a statement from both Dave Mustaine and band mascot Vic Rattlehead. The statement from Rattlehead came via the video below , depicting an apocalyptic end of the world. Rattlehead says, "For over four decades, I've been chained in silence. But the end demands my voice. It is confirmed the next Megadeth studio album will be the last. Forty years of metal forged in steel, ending in fire. And when the new year rises, the global farewell tour. You've heard the warning; now prepare yourselves, Cyber Army. Stay loud, stay tuned, and meet me on the frontlines.

As for Mustaine, he issued a more detailed statement about the end of the band he's led since 1983. Mustaine begins, "There's so many musicians that have come to the end of their career, whether accidental or intentional. Most of them don't get to go out on their own terms on top, and that's where I'm at in my life right now. I have traveled the world and have made millions upon millions of fans, and the hardest part of all of this is saying goodbye to them."



He continues, "We can't wait for you to hear this album and see us on tour. If there was ever a perfect time for us to put out a new album, it's now. If there was ever a perfect time to tour the world, it's now. This is also a perfect time for us to tell you that it's our last studio album. We've made a lot of friends over the years, and I hope to see all of you on our global farewell tour."



Mustaine concludes, "Don't be mad, don't be sad, be happy for us all, come celebrate with me these next few years. We have done something together that's truly wonderful and will probably never happen again. We started a musical style, we started a revolution, we changed the guitar world and how it's played, and we changed the world. The bands I played in have influenced the world. I love you all for it. Thank you for everything."



Exact details about Megadeth's final album and farewell world tour have yet to be confirmed, but the album is expected in early 2026. The tour will also kick off next year.

