Jane Lynch Chats With Mike Anthony
This is where you can find Jane Lynch chats with Mike Anthony. Jane has an enormous list of acting credits. She's so talented, quick witted, and super funny! You've seen her in all types of things.
This morning she called me to discuss her upcoming show with Kate Flannery at Bergen PAC on Sunday night, "The Trouble With Angels." It sounds like it's going to be a really fun time, so listen to our interview below to hear her discuss the show and learn how you can get 20% off your tickets!!!! This amazing venue has some killer shows!!
