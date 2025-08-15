Contests
Jane Lynch Chats With Mike Anthony

This is where you can find Jane Lynch chats with Mike Anthony. Jane has an enormous list of acting credits. She’s so talented, quick witted, and super funny! You’ve seen…

Mike Anthony
Jane Lynch attends STARZ's "Party Down" Season 3 FYC Screening

The actress, comedian, and singer was born on July 14, 1960 in Illinois. Though she is best known for her starring role in the ‘Glee’ series as Sue Sylvester, Lynch’s funniest role was in 2008’s ‘Role Models.’ She used to host the game show ‘Hollywood Game Night.’

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

This morning she called me to discuss her upcoming show with Kate Flannery at Bergen PAC on Sunday night, "The Trouble With Angels." It sounds like it's going to be a really fun time, so listen to our interview below to hear her discuss the show and learn how you can get 20% off your tickets!!!! This amazing venue has some killer shows!!

Bergen PACJane Lynch
Mike AnthonyWriter
Mike is all about having fun each afternoon. He brings you concert tickets, some fun trivia, and of course the best bands. Other interests outside of being at WDHA are drums, movies, and my family. Also, like most radio personalities, he loves live music. There's nothing like a live show to hype him up! His all-time favorite band is Metallica. But according to him, the list of others is pretty lengthy.
