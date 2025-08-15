Magnetic Eye Records Kicks Off Crowdfunding for Nine Inch Nails Cover Albums

A fresh wave of industrial music hits next year as Magnetic Eye Records launches a Kickstarter campaign to fund two Nine Inch Nails tribute albums. The records are already in production, and the release date will be in November. The project puts a new spin on the 1994 classic, The Downward Spiral, plus a mix of tracks from the band's vault.

The studio work is done, and it contains a total of 27 tracks split across two albums. Artists who stepped up to remake these songs will be named this week. On Kickstarter, Magnetic Eye wrote, "At a moment when the world's reliance on machines, algorithms and artificial intelligence has never been greater, it's the perfect time to reflect on the emergence of a musical force whose blend of mechanized instrumentation and raw emotion was singular and revolutionary."

These new takes add to the Redux Series. Past releases brought fresh sounds to works by Soundgarden, AC/DC, Jimi Hendrix, and Jethro Tull. Mark Lanegan, The Sword, Matt Pike, and the Melvins put their stamp on earlier projects as well. The Downward Spiral struck gold, moving four million copies.

When Gen X pushed back at social rules, Trent Reznor stepped up with Nine Inch Nails. On Kickstarter, Magnetic Eye wrote, "Nine Inch Nails was the singular, driven musical expression of Trent Reznor. The music he made as NIN has always ranged varyingly through infectious, furious, delicate, sexual, transgressive, uplifting, cautionary, and hopeless."