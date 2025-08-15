This New Jersey Town is Super Difficult to Pronounce

Each state and town has its own history and charm, and sometimes, going from one state to the next feels like going to a different planet. That's a good thing, of course, because it would be really boring if every state was the same. That's certainly not the case in the U.S., but with all of those differences come some city names that are very hard to pronounce.

It's always funny to see a local newsperson totally mess up a town name, because they're likely trying hard, but some names are just so unique that it's difficult to learn the correct way to pronounce them. Now, there's an official tally of the most difficult town names to pronounce in the U.S., and one is in our state.

New Jersey's Difficult Town Name to Pronounce

The crew at Mental Floss has put together a tally of the most difficult city names to pronounce in the U.S. As for methodology, the researchers put together "a state-by-state list of the individual town names across the United States—one each for Alabama to Wyoming—that Americans apparently find the trickiest to pronounce." Metal Floss adds that using "data compiled from a number of sources and desk research, the team over at Preply assembled a list of 50 town and place names that cover all aspects of linguistic difficulty."

So, what town is the most difficult to pronounce in New Jersey? According to Mental Floss, it's Greenwich Township. If you're wondering how to pronounce it, it's "GREEN-which."