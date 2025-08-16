This Day in Rock History: August 16

Aug. 16 is a meaningful day in rock history. Some of the world's biggest music artists made their debuts, and others said goodbye. Keep reading to discover all the major events that took place on this day throughout the years.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some notable hits and milestones are associated with Aug. 16, such as:

1979: The Knack's single "My Sharona" was certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). The song was released two months earlier, on June 18, 1979, and became the band's biggest hit.

1996: Aerosmith's "Gems" was certified Gold by the RIAA. On the same day, "Draw the Line" became RIAA 2x Platinum while "Pandora's Box" hit 1x Platinum.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Aug. 16 has witnessed many memorable live performances, such as:

1969: The Jackson 5 made their debut as an opening act for Diana Ross & The Supremes. The concert was held at the Los Angeles Forum and launched The Jackson 5's spectacular career.

1974: The Ramones performed for the first time as a four-piece band, which included Joey, Johnny, Tommy, and Dee Dee Ramone. The show took place at the CBGB in New York City, and many see it as the moment that punk rock was born.

1986: Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen made his return to the stage at the Monsters of Rock Festival in Castle Donington, England. Allen had lost his left arm two years prior in a car accident and worked hard to adapt his playing style with the help of a modified drum kit.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Aug. 16 has also been a sad day for the music industry, as many pivotal figures left the world, including:

1938: Robert Johnson died at the age of 27 under mysterious circumstances. While Johnson may not be a very well-known figure today, he's widely credited for bringing the Mississippi Delta blues music style into the mainstream, which eventually led to the birth of rock music.

1977: Elvis Presley, the "King of Rock and Roll," was found dead at his home, Graceland, in Memphis, Tennessee. His funeral took place at Graceland and was attended by over 80,000 people.

2018: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Aretha Franklin, known as the "Queen of Soul," died at her home in Detroit, Michigan. She is one of the most accomplished and acclaimed singers in history.