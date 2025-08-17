Contests
All Mixed Up – New Joe Bonamassa, Remembering Bobby Whitlock

This morning on All Mixed Up we have new music from the Tedeschi Trucks Band, Joe Bonamassa, and Deni Bonet. We'll also spend some time sharing music from the late Bobby Whitlock.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

Stories We Could Tell - Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
Telling Stories -Tracy Chapman
Tell Me A Story - Phillip Phillips
Sad Cafe - Eagles

Breakthrough - Joe Bonamassa
Whipping Post - Allman Brothers
Ghosts - Bruce Springsteen

Help Me Janie - Spongetones
Starry Eyes - Records
Modern Love - High Frequencies
Changes - David Bowie
Pretty Persuasion - R.E.M.
September Gurls - Big Star
Frozen Love - Buckingham Nicks
Down Down Down - Buffalo Springfield

Everybody Wants To Rule the World (demo) - Tears For Fears
Everybody Wants To Rule the World (urban mix) - Tears For Fears

(All Around the World) Music Is Love - Deni Bonet
Graceland - Paul Simon
Africa - Weezer
Feelin' Alright - Tedeschi Trucks Band
If the Sun Doesn't Shine - Smithereens
Sail On Sailor - Beach Boys
Is Anybody Here - Vicki Peterson and John Cowsill
Searching My Soul - Vonda Shepard
Don't Wanna Know Why - Whiskeytown

Thorn Tree In the Garden - Tedeschi Trucks Band
I Looked Away - Mike Nesmith
Bell Bottom Blues - Derek and the Dominos
Tell the Truth - Bobby Whitlock

Birthday - Beatles
Good Things - BoDeans
Sunshine Superman - Bongos
Right Words Wrong Song - James Mastro
Til I Hear It From You - Gin Blossoms

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet

Thanks for listening this morning.

