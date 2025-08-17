All Mixed Up – New Joe Bonamassa, Remembering Bobby Whitlock

This morning on All Mixed Up we have new music from the Tedeschi Trucks Band, Joe Bonamassa, and Deni Bonet. We'll also spend some time sharing music from the late Bobby Whitlock.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

Stories We Could Tell - Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

Telling Stories -Tracy Chapman

Tell Me A Story - Phillip Phillips

Sad Cafe - Eagles

Breakthrough - Joe Bonamassa

Whipping Post - Allman Brothers

Ghosts - Bruce Springsteen

Help Me Janie - Spongetones

Starry Eyes - Records

Modern Love - High Frequencies

Changes - David Bowie

Pretty Persuasion - R.E.M.

September Gurls - Big Star

Frozen Love - Buckingham Nicks

Down Down Down - Buffalo Springfield

Everybody Wants To Rule the World (demo) - Tears For Fears

Everybody Wants To Rule the World (urban mix) - Tears For Fears

(All Around the World) Music Is Love - Deni Bonet

Graceland - Paul Simon

Africa - Weezer

Feelin' Alright - Tedeschi Trucks Band

If the Sun Doesn't Shine - Smithereens

Sail On Sailor - Beach Boys

Is Anybody Here - Vicki Peterson and John Cowsill

Searching My Soul - Vonda Shepard

Don't Wanna Know Why - Whiskeytown

Thorn Tree In the Garden - Tedeschi Trucks Band

I Looked Away - Mike Nesmith

Bell Bottom Blues - Derek and the Dominos

Tell the Truth - Bobby Whitlock

Birthday - Beatles

Good Things - BoDeans

Sunshine Superman - Bongos

Right Words Wrong Song - James Mastro

Til I Hear It From You - Gin Blossoms

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet