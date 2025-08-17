Jersey Magazine – Previewing the 2025 Morristown Festival of Books

Contests
Wendy Supron is the Festival Chair and she joined Jim Monaghan on Jersey Magazine with details…

The Morristown Festival of Books returns to our area with an outstanding event planned.

Wendy Supron is the Festival Chair and she joined Jim Monaghan on Jersey Magazine with details of what's in the works.

October 10 will feature keynote speaker Rick Atkinson, one of America's premiere authors when it comes to military history. October 11 is loaded with free activities for readers of all ages.

For complete details, go to www.morristownbooks.org.

Greetings From the Garden State - 5 Questions With Mike Ham

This morning on our Greetings From the Garden State segment, Jim Monaghan asks host Mike Ham five questions about this great state we call our home.

Operation K9 Beethoven's Brian Reyngoudt

Brian Reyngoudt is the vice president and co-founder of Operation K9 Beethoven. He returns to Jersey Magazine to talk with Jim Monaghan about the great work the organization does helping our veterans "one paw at a time." Get more information at https://operationk9beethoven.com.

Local Look

If you're looking for something to do in our area, check out this week's Local Look with Chris Swendeman.

