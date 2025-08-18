BBC Pulls Ozzy Osbourne Documentary Hours Before Airtime

The BBC documentary, Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home, which was set to air today (August 18), was pulled hours before its previously announced airtime.



In a brief statement to Us Weekly, a spokesperson for the BBC said, "The film has moved in the schedules, and we’ll confirm new [transmission] details in due course."



As previously reported, the documentary is about Ozzy's life from 2002 to 2025. The one-hour doc focused on Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's move from the United States to the couple's Buckinghamshire home. It also covers Ozzy's health struggles and his preparation for his final performance at Back To The Beginning.



BBC reported that Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home was originally titled Home to Roost and was first announced in 2022. However, the project's focus changed once Ozzy's health took a turn.



When the project was originally about Ozzy and Sharon's move back to the UK, the couple talked about why they decided to move after living in California for nearly 40 years. In a November 2022 interview with Consequence, Sharon said, "California is not what it once was. When I first came here, I thought I was in heaven. In the ‘70s, if you loved music, this was the place to be. It’s not that hub anymore. It’s not exciting anymore. It hasn’t gone sideways, it’s gone down. It’s not a fun place to live. It’s dangerous here. Every big city’s got crime, but I don’t feel safe here. Neither does Ozzy."



Ozzy added, "To be honest with you, if I had my way, I’d stay in America. I’m American now... to be honest with you, I don’t want to go back. F--- that."

