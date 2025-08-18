Contests
LISTEN LIVE

BBC Pulls Ozzy Osbourne Documentary Hours Before Airtime

The BBC documentary, Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home, which was set to air today (August 18), was pulled hours before its previously announced airtime. In a brief statement to Us Weekly,…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Ozzy Osbourne performs during half-time of the NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The BBC documentary, Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home, which was set to air today (August 18), was pulled hours before its previously announced airtime.

In a brief statement to Us Weekly, a spokesperson for the BBC said, "The film has moved in the schedules, and we’ll confirm new [transmission] details in due course."

As previously reported, the documentary is about Ozzy's life from 2002 to 2025. The one-hour doc focused on Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's move from the United States to the couple's Buckinghamshire home. It also covers Ozzy's health struggles and his preparation for his final performance at Back To The Beginning.

BBC reported that Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home was originally titled Home to Roost and was first announced in 2022. However, the project's focus changed once Ozzy's health took a turn.

When the project was originally about Ozzy and Sharon's move back to the UK, the couple talked about why they decided to move after living in California for nearly 40 years. In a November 2022 interview with Consequence, Sharon said, "California is not what it once was. When I first came here, I thought I was in heaven. In the ‘70s, if you loved music, this was the place to be. It’s not that hub anymore. It’s not exciting anymore. It hasn’t gone sideways, it’s gone down. It’s not a fun place to live. It’s dangerous here. Every big city’s got crime, but I don’t feel safe here. Neither does Ozzy."

Ozzy added, "To be honest with you, if I had my way, I’d stay in America. I’m American now... to be honest with you, I don’t want to go back. F--- that."

Ozzy Osbourne
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
John McVie, Stevie Nicks, Mick Fleetwood, and Neil Finn of Fleetwood Mac perform onstage
MusicThis Day in Rock History: August 19Dan Teodorescu
Adam Lazzara of Taking Back Sunday during Taking Back Sunday in Concert at the Shepherds Bush Empire in London - January 28, 2006 at Sherpherds Bush Empire in London, Great Britain.
MusicThe Evolution of Alternative Rock: From 90s Grunge to 2000s EmoRob Baird
David Lee Roth attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City; Sammy Hagar performs at the Palomino Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 27, 2025 in Indio, California.
MusicDavid Lee Roth Rips Sammy Hagar for Claiming to Have Been Visited by Eddie Van Halen’s GhostErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect