The Most Beautiful Highway in New Jersey

America is filled with lovely roadways, and every highway has its own charm and personality, so no one is the same. Who can forget the iconic Route 66, pictured above? One of the most exciting things about doing a road trip is finding a new highway that has glorious views no matter the season. The U.S. is really lucky to have so many stunning roadways, and now, one outlet is naming the most beautiful in the state.

A Beautiful Highway in New Jersey

The crew at Thrillist has put together a tally of the most scenic drives in America. In the piece, they highlight some of the best and most beautiful roadways in the country. "The vastness of the American landscape cannot truly be fathomed until you find yourself in the middle of nowhere, staring down a massive thunderstorm as it engulfs a distant mountain," they note in the feature. "Or whizzing along a pristine coastline dotted with palm trees and crystal waters that emerge after a long drive through a rocky canyon."

As for New Jersey, Thrillist picks State Route 49 as its top pick. "SR 49 has a sprinkle of all the very best stuff the Garden State has to offer," Thrillist states in the piece. "Like the Maurice River Bluffs Preserve, a freshwater haven for migrating songbirds. And the Palace of Depression, a life-size castle made of junk you’ll see if you pull off in Millville."

So, what's the most stunning highway in all of America? It's subjective, of course, but Carolyn's RV Life picks Beartooth Highway in Montana and Wyoming as her No. 1 highway.