The metal world saw Paranoid by Black Sabbath climb from No. 20 to No. 9 on Billboard's Vinyl Albums chart. This marks their fourth time breaking into the top spots, coming just weeks after Ozzy Osbourne's death. It's the record's first time on this chart in years.

Sales jumped a striking 85% with 5,400 units sold. The surge pushed the album from 32nd to 14th place on Billboard's Top Album Sales list, according to Forbes.

Many fans turned back to the band's music after Osbourne died in July at 76. His final bow came two months prior, wrapping up both his solo work and Black Sabbath shows.

Paranoid now sits on six Billboard lists. While its vinyl sales soared, the album lost ground elsewhere. It fell on both Top Rock Albums and Top Rock & Alternative Albums charts. The record also experienced a 35% decline in weekly total consumption, causing its position on the Billboard 200 to drop from No. 27 to No. 90.

The band's past success on vinyl includes three standout moments. Live at Hammersmith Odeon hit eighth place in 2011. Two years later, 13 peaked at second. Just last year, their self-titled debut album reached sixth place.

The hit song "Paranoid" remains a strong presence across charts. However, it slipped from fifth to 14th on Hard Rock Streaming Songs. The track also dropped spots on both global Billboard lists. According to Black Sabbath's website, the song says, "Finished with my woman, 'Cause she couldn't help me with my mind, People think I'm insane, Because I am frowning all the time."