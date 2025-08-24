All Mixed Up – A Conversation With John Fogerty
This morning on All Mixed Up, Jim Monaghan has a conversation with Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Fogerty about his brand new album which was just released on Friday.
Plus, we have "new" old songs from the Beatles and Bruce Springsteen.
Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton
Crawling Back To You - Tom Petty
Toulouse Street - Doobie Brothers
The Wheel - Rosanne Cash
The City Whispers - Jake Thistle
Now That I've Hit the Big Time - Stephen Bishop
On and On - Stephen Bishop
Witchcraft - Frank Sinatra
I've Got You Under My Skin - Mark Tremonti
(All Around the World) Music Is Love - Deni Bonet
Time of the Season - Zombies
Space Oddity - Grip Weeds
Heroes - David Bowie
Romeo and Juliet - Dire Straits
Everlong (acoustic) - Foo Fighters
Dream Small - Pete Muller
Til I Hear It From You - Gin Blossoms
Free As A Bird (demo) - John Lennon
Free As A Bird (2025 version) - Beatles
Now and Then - Beatles
Run Through the Jungle - Creedence Clearwater Revival
Rain On the Scarecrow - John Mellencamp
Gimme Shelter - Rolling Stones
Silver Dollar - Neal Casal
Dancing Barefoot - Patti Smith
Have You Ever Seen the Rain (John's version) - John Fogerty
John Fogerty Interview
Porterville (John's version) - John Fogerty
Lonely Night In the Park - Bruce Springsteen
I Need A Lover - Pat Benatar
The Salt In My Tears - Martin Briley
The Breakup Song - Greg Kihn Band
All About You - Jellybricks
Let's Go - Cars
All I Haven't Said - 38 Special
Sit Down I Think I Love You - Buffalo Springfield
Some Good Years - Cowsills
Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet
Thanks for listening this morning.