All Mixed Up – A Conversation With John Fogerty

This morning on All Mixed Up, Jim Monaghan has a conversation with Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Fogerty about his brand new album which was just released on Friday.

Plus, we have "new" old songs from the Beatles and Bruce Springsteen.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

Crawling Back To You - Tom Petty

Toulouse Street - Doobie Brothers

The Wheel - Rosanne Cash

The City Whispers - Jake Thistle

Now That I've Hit the Big Time - Stephen Bishop

On and On - Stephen Bishop

Witchcraft - Frank Sinatra

I've Got You Under My Skin - Mark Tremonti

(All Around the World) Music Is Love - Deni Bonet

Time of the Season - Zombies

Space Oddity - Grip Weeds

Heroes - David Bowie

Romeo and Juliet - Dire Straits

Everlong (acoustic) - Foo Fighters

Dream Small - Pete Muller

Til I Hear It From You - Gin Blossoms

Free As A Bird (demo) - John Lennon

Free As A Bird (2025 version) - Beatles

Now and Then - Beatles

Run Through the Jungle - Creedence Clearwater Revival

Rain On the Scarecrow - John Mellencamp

Gimme Shelter - Rolling Stones

Silver Dollar - Neal Casal

Dancing Barefoot - Patti Smith

Have You Ever Seen the Rain (John's version) - John Fogerty

John Fogerty Interview

Porterville (John's version) - John Fogerty

Lonely Night In the Park - Bruce Springsteen

I Need A Lover - Pat Benatar

The Salt In My Tears - Martin Briley

The Breakup Song - Greg Kihn Band

All About You - Jellybricks

Let's Go - Cars

All I Haven't Said - 38 Special

Sit Down I Think I Love You - Buffalo Springfield

Some Good Years - Cowsills

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet