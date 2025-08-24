Jersey Magazine – How AARP Is Looking To Protect Social Security

This morning on Jersey Magazine, we mark the 90th anniversary of the Social Security Act being signed into law.

Over those 90 years, Social Security has helped generations of New Jersey residents retire with some form of continued income, helping to pour millions of dollars back into the state's economy.

Chris Widelo is the AARP New Jersey State Director and he joined Jim Monaghan to talk about the importance of Social Security, as well as the need to protect the program for future generations.

Greetings From the Garden State - Introducing Rachel Ana Dobken

Our Greetings From the Garden State segments frequently delve into many of the great New Jersey musicians who are a part of a growing independent music scene.

This week, host Mike Ham shines the spotlight on Rachel Ana Dobken who brings a jazz background to her brand of rock, resulting in a fresh, contemporary sound that may remind you at times of Amy Winehouse.

Lindsay Berra On Yogi's Big Catch

2025 marks the year that the legendary Yogi Berra would have turned 100. What better way to celebrate one of the most beloved baseball players in history than by capturing a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the game he loved best?

Yogi's granddaughter Lindsay Berra is helping to organize what she hopes will be a record-setting day of getting to the very essence of the game of baseball - playing catch. Fans of all ages are invited to come to Yogi Berra Stadium on the campus of Montclair State University in Little Falls.

Complete details can be found on the Yogi Berra Museum website - https://www.yogiberramuseum.org.

Local Look