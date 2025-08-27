Deftones Drops New Album, Announces 2026 European Tour
In the 2020s, Deftones experienced a resurgence in popularity, introducing their music to a new generation. The metal veterans unleashed their tenth studio work, Private Music, through Warner and Reprise…
In the 2020s, Deftones experienced a resurgence in popularity, introducing their music to a new generation. The metal veterans unleashed their tenth studio work, Private Music, through Warner and Reprise Records on August 22. This marks their first full release since Ohms hit shelves in 2020.
Lead singer Chino Moreno discussed the new "baddiecore" music style. "I have not [heard of it], but there's another genre we have to escape at some point, right?" he told Metal Hammer. "Baddiecore" describes bands mixing heavy sounds with pop touches and romantic themes. While Sleep Token and Bad Omens fit this mold, many point to Deftones as early pioneers of the style.
Speaking on the sentimental side of his writing, Moreno opened up: "It's part of growing up, those feelings, and it's not something that just dissipates as you get older. ... I grew up loving a lot of romanticised music. Obviously Depeche Mode, I've always claimed my love for them."
Despite benefiting from its recent surge, the band still pushes against the nu metal tag. "We tried hard not to be lumped in with nu metal when nu metal was big, and then we kind of had to do it again with the nu metal resurgence," Moreno admitted. He said the band made its musical choices to stay timeless and avoid pigeonholing.
Starting on January 29 in Paris, the band will storm through Europe with Denzel Curry and Drug Church in tow. The trek spans 15 stops, including dates across France, Belgium, Germany, Poland, the UK, Ireland, and the Netherlands from late January to mid-February 2026. The tour opens at the Paris Adidas Arena. After stops at Brussels Forest National and Hamburg Barclays Arena, they'll wrap things up at London's O2 on February 20. Dublin's 3Arena hosts one of the final shows. Interested in attending one of their shows? You can find tour dates on their website.