Deftones Drops New Album, Announces 2026 European Tour

In the 2020s, Deftones experienced a resurgence in popularity, introducing their music to a new generation. The metal veterans unleashed their tenth studio work, Private Music, through Warner and Reprise Records on August 22. This marks their first full release since Ohms hit shelves in 2020.

Lead singer Chino Moreno discussed the new "baddiecore" music style. "I have not [heard of it], but there's another genre we have to escape at some point, right?" he told Metal Hammer. "Baddiecore" describes bands mixing heavy sounds with pop touches and romantic themes. While Sleep Token and Bad Omens fit this mold, many point to Deftones as early pioneers of the style.

Speaking on the sentimental side of his writing, Moreno opened up: "It's part of growing up, those feelings, and it's not something that just dissipates as you get older. ... I grew up loving a lot of romanticised music. Obviously Depeche Mode, I've always claimed my love for them."

Despite benefiting from its recent surge, the band still pushes against the nu metal tag. "We tried hard not to be lumped in with nu metal when nu metal was big, and then we kind of had to do it again with the nu metal resurgence," Moreno admitted. He said the band made its musical choices to stay timeless and avoid pigeonholing.