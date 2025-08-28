Actor David Krumholtz Lands Springsteen Role After Moving From LA to New Jersey

After thirty years in Hollywood, David Krumholtz traded palm trees for maple leaves. He's now living in Wyckoff, New Jersey, where he'll star in the upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere.

Ben Greenman's latest piece in New Jersey Monthly tells an odd tale. The writer stumbled upon Krumholtz at a local coffee spot, watching the actor chat away while trying to place the familiar face. The story hit print this Monday.

Since moving East, Krumholtz snagged the part in the Boss's story. The film hits theaters this fall, marking his first major role since leaving California behind.

His switch from LA points to a fresh trend. More stars now seek life outside traditional show business hubs. With his wife and two kids, Krumholtz picked the quiet streets of Bergen County over Sunset Boulevard.

Their new home sits just 25 miles from Manhattan's bright lights. Wyckoff mixes small-town charm with big-city access. Its 17,000 residents can zip into New York's film studios whenever work calls.

The actor's cross-country switch caught many off guard. Yet for Krumholtz, swapping coasts meant finding a better spot to raise his family while staying in the game.