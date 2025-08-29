The Black Keys Drops New Album After Industry Troubles

The Black Keys released their No Rain, No Flowers LP this month, after scrapping their 2024 tour plans due to management problems. They recorded the 11 tracks at Nashville's Easy Eye Studio.

"No matter who we let into our world, essentially what happens is those people go through our filter," Dan Auerbach told Louder. "What comes out the other side is always us, no matter what."

For this project, they worked with songwriters Rick Nowels, Daniel Tashian, Scott Storch, and Desmond Child. Patrick Carney spoke highly of Child's input. "He's another guy that's just incredibly talented and has put the time in and the hours learning his craft and is a master of it," Carney told The Oakland Press.

The band put the album together in July. This came right after they split from their management team, led by Irving Azoff and Steve Moir. The business mess had killed their previous album, Ohio Players, and its tour.

"There's a reason the music business is considered a slimy hellhole," Carney said to Louder. "Be careful who you trust. I wish the work was just making the songs and playing the shows, but it's also worrying about who you're working with."

The band has kept up a wild pace for a while, with five albums in six years. Carney stays firm on their work ethic during the same Louder interview: "If you want to go sell concert tickets, and for someone to be a fan of what you're doing, then do shit. Make sh*t. Our biggest fear is being an unproductive band."