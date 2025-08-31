All Mixed Up – A Conversation With Gentle Giant’s Derek Shulman

This morning on All Mixed Up, Jim Monaghan is joined by Gentle Giant founding member Derek Shulman who has just published a book detailing his career. Plus, there's new music from Rachel Sage, Pete Muller, and the Grip Weeds.

And yes, Taylor Swift, too.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

Summer's Almost Over - Loudon Wainwright III

Cold Wind In August - Van Morrison

August Day - Hall and Oates

August - Taylor Swift

Dream Small - Pete Muller

This Is the Time - Billy Joel

The End of the Innocence - Don Henley

(You Were) Going Somewhere - David Wilcox

The Best Version - Rachel Sage

Easy - Barenaked Ladies

Something That You Said - Bangles

Walk - Foo Fighters

Don't Let Me Down - Buckingham Nicks

Second Hand News - Fleetwood Mac

Josie - Steely Dan

If 6 Was 9 - Jimi Hendrix Experience

If 60's Was 90's - Beautiful People

Derek Shulman Interview

Hanging By A Moment - Lifehouse

Straight Into Darkness - Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

Silver Dollar - Neal Casal

Always Come Home To You - Deni Bonet

Come Monday - Jimmy Buffett

Allentown - Billy Joel

Weekend - Wet Willie

All Fall Down (alt-country mix) - Richard Barone and Darryl DMC McDaniels

Space Oddity - Grip Weeds

Voodoo Child (Slight Return) - Stevie Ray Vaughan

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet