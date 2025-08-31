Contests
All Mixed Up – A Conversation With Gentle Giant’s Derek Shulman

Jim Monaghan
WDHA's All Mixed Up

This morning on All Mixed Up, Jim Monaghan is joined by Gentle Giant founding member Derek Shulman who has just published a book detailing his career. Plus, there's new music from Rachel Sage, Pete Muller, and the Grip Weeds.

And yes, Taylor Swift, too.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

Summer's Almost Over - Loudon Wainwright III
Cold Wind In August - Van Morrison
August Day - Hall and Oates
August - Taylor Swift

Dream Small - Pete Muller
This Is the Time - Billy Joel
The End of the Innocence - Don Henley
(You Were) Going Somewhere - David Wilcox

The Best Version - Rachel Sage
Easy - Barenaked Ladies
Something That You Said - Bangles
Walk - Foo Fighters
Don't Let Me Down - Buckingham Nicks
Second Hand News - Fleetwood Mac
Josie - Steely Dan

If 6 Was 9 - Jimi Hendrix Experience
If 60's Was 90's - Beautiful People

Derek Shulman Interview

Hanging By A Moment - Lifehouse
Straight Into Darkness - Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
Silver Dollar - Neal Casal
Always Come Home To You - Deni Bonet

Come Monday - Jimmy Buffett
Allentown - Billy Joel
Weekend - Wet Willie

All Fall Down (alt-country mix) - Richard Barone and Darryl DMC McDaniels
Space Oddity - Grip Weeds
Voodoo Child (Slight Return) - Stevie Ray Vaughan

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet

Thanks for listening this morning. Enjoy your Labor Day holiday!

