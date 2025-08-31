All Mixed Up – A Conversation With Gentle Giant’s Derek Shulman
This morning on All Mixed Up, Jim Monaghan is joined by Gentle Giant founding member Derek Shulman who has just published a book detailing his career. Plus, there’s new music…
This morning on All Mixed Up, Jim Monaghan is joined by Gentle Giant founding member Derek Shulman who has just published a book detailing his career. Plus, there's new music from Rachel Sage, Pete Muller, and the Grip Weeds.
And yes, Taylor Swift, too.
Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton
Summer's Almost Over - Loudon Wainwright III
Cold Wind In August - Van Morrison
August Day - Hall and Oates
August - Taylor Swift
Dream Small - Pete Muller
This Is the Time - Billy Joel
The End of the Innocence - Don Henley
(You Were) Going Somewhere - David Wilcox
The Best Version - Rachel Sage
Easy - Barenaked Ladies
Something That You Said - Bangles
Walk - Foo Fighters
Don't Let Me Down - Buckingham Nicks
Second Hand News - Fleetwood Mac
Josie - Steely Dan
If 6 Was 9 - Jimi Hendrix Experience
If 60's Was 90's - Beautiful People
Derek Shulman Interview
Hanging By A Moment - Lifehouse
Straight Into Darkness - Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
Silver Dollar - Neal Casal
Always Come Home To You - Deni Bonet
Come Monday - Jimmy Buffett
Allentown - Billy Joel
Weekend - Wet Willie
All Fall Down (alt-country mix) - Richard Barone and Darryl DMC McDaniels
Space Oddity - Grip Weeds
Voodoo Child (Slight Return) - Stevie Ray Vaughan
Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet
Thanks for listening this morning. Enjoy your Labor Day holiday!