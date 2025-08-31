Jersey Magazine – Dave Popkin From Hilltop Management

This morning on Jersey Magazine, Jim Monaghan is joined by Dave Popkin, the CEO of Hilltop Management, located in Nutley NJ.

The company handles event logistics and media services helping non-profit organizations focus on fundraising. Hilltop Management has multiple openings for a few good folks to join their event management team. They have per diem spots open for the fall for various fundraising walk events. Early morning starts on weekends, tremendous crew to work with, competitive pay, great causes, NY and NJ events.

Greetings From the Garden State - Love Oysters

This morning on our Greetings From the Garden State segment, host Mike Ham takes us to Great Bay, the home of Love Oysters Farm. If you're into seafood, and specifically oysters, you HAVE to check them out.

Jon Crowley On Making Movies Here In New Jersey

If you're looking to make a movie or television show here in New Jersey, Jon Crowley is definitely the guy you want to speak with.

Jon is the Executive Director of the New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission and he joins Jim Monaghan this week on Jersey Magazine to discuss the boom in economic impact and culture throughout the state with high profile productions including the Bob Dylan film A Complete Unknown, the upcoming Springsteen picture Deliver Me From Nowhere, as well as Severance, Happy Gilmore 2, and many more. New Jersey is on pace to surpass the total production volume of 2023 and 2024 combined and the film productions have had a strong impact on the local businesses in the area of the state of the shoots.

The NJMPTVC is also offering an attractive tax incentive program (30-35%) with a diversity bonus (4%) for film productions that qualify.

Local Look