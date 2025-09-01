This Day in Rock History: September 1

Sept. 1 was a pretty busy day in the rock world throughout the years. Bands like INXS and Motley Crue announced themselves to the world, while Fleetwood Mac was saying goodbye. Keep reading to discover all the interesting events of this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some bands broke into the mainstream on this day, and a legendary singer celebrated a huge achievement. Some of the most notable breakthroughs and milestones of Sept. 1 are:

1977: The band Blondie signed their first contract with a major record label. The label was Chrysalis Records, and the move helped the band achieve mainstream success, with the release of their album Parallel Lines the following year.

1984: Tina Turner scored her first solo U.S. hit when "What's Love Got to Do with It" reached the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100. The two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee's iconic song stayed at No. 1 for three consecutive weeks.

1989: Mötley Crüe released their best-selling record, Dr. Feelgood. It was the first record the band released after going sober, and it's considered to be their most solid work, with hit songs such as "Kickstart My Heart" and the title track.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Two rock shows that took place on this date were memorable, but for totally different reasons. Here are some of the most notable performances of Sept. 1:

1979: The Farriss Brothers played their first-ever concert under their new name, INXS, at the Ocean Beach Hotel in Umina, New South Wales, Australia. After gaining local notoriety, the band signed their first major deal with independent Sydney label, Deluxe Records, and would go on to achieve global fame in the 1980s.

1980: Fleetwood Mac completed their 112-show world tour with a show at the Hollywood Bowl. The show was recorded and later released as a live album called Fleetwood Mac Live.