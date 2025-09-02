New Jersey’s Favorite Fall Snack Revealed

Fall is the perfect time to grab a delicious, filling and maybe even healthy, or not-so-healthy, fall snack. There are some dishes that simply hit differently in the fall. Just like how iced tea tastes better in the heat of the summer, pumpkin spiced dishes hit perfectly in the fall. So, as the seasons change, why not embrace the differences and enjoy a fall snack? Now, one study has pinpointed the best fall snack in each state.

The Best Fall Snack in the State

So, what dishes are popular in the fall? According to Delish, looking across the United States, treats such as apple cider donuts, pumpkin curry and holiday roasted vegetables are perfect for the autumn season. When it comes to apple cider donuts, they're really the quintessential fall food. "As soon as I even think I feel a slight chill in the air, I'm craving an apple cider donut," the publication states. "These ones are baked, which yields a soft, dense donut and brushed in butter and rolled in cinnamon sugar. One bite, and you'll feel transported to an apple orchard."

As for each state, Reader's Digest has a feature out with the best fall snack in each state. "There's no shortage of these marvelous munchies, from dips oozing with cheesy goodness to sandwiches and burgers that deliciously flood our tastebuds," they note in the piece. "Everyone has their favorite snack—but which delightful bites are considered the best snacks around?"

So, what about New Jersey? According to Reader's Digest, it's saltwater taffy. "Boardwalk strollers know that stretching the colorful stripes of Atlantic City’s first (and most popular) souvenir is almost as fun as eating it," Reader's Digest notes. "Almost." It's definitely a delicious treat.