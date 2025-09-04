Oasis Reunion Packs 80,000 into MetLife Stadium After 17-Year Break

At MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, British rock legends Oasis sent the crowd into a frenzy as 80,000 fans watched their first NYC-area show since they broke up 17 years ago. They performed on August 31 and September 1.

Starting their Live '25 tour, the band rocked through their 1995 hits. The much-anticipated reunion brought the famously fighting Gallagher brothers, Liam and Noel, together on stage after their messy breakup left fans hanging.

Opening acts Cast and Cage the Elephant got the huge crowd going. Both bands pumped up early fans with high-energy, 45-minute sets that had the growing crowd dancing before the main event.

When Oasis took the stage, fans went crazy, throwing cups in the air while belting out every lyric to their favorite songs. At the end of the August 31 show, Liam said, "Nice one for having us, thanks for putting this band back on the map again, to play these beautiful stadiums," according to NJ.com.

This big U.S. comeback shows how different things are from the band's earlier days here. While they dominated British charts in the 1990s, breaking through in America was tougher for the Manchester group. The full stadium proved that it's ancient history. The excited American fans matched any audience from their glory days in the UK. Stadium workers managed the huge crowd with beefed-up security, and transit crews added extra service to handle the flood of fans coming and going.