Portugal. The Man Drops ‘Denali’ Single, Kicks Off 21-City Tour in November

Fresh off their studio, Portugal. The Man released "Denali" on September 3, 2025. The Alaska-bred band also plans to hit the road for a major tour starting November 6.

This track marks their first big release since their 2023 album, Chris Black Changed My Life. Breaking from their usual style, "Denali" mixes raw guitar power with shimmering synths and sharp tambourine hits, while John Gourley's voice cuts through the mix.

Starting with two nights at Portland's Revolution Hall, the musicians will take their music across North America. The upcoming ‘Denali' Headline Tour will see them stop at iconic venues like Oakland's Fox Theater and Minneapolis's First Avenue, followed by Chicago's The Salt Shed, and finally Terminal 5 in New York.

The track's name was inspired by the renowned Alaskan mountain, Alaska's towering peak. "Denali" is a nod to the band's roots in the northern state.

Portugal. The Man's 2017 album Woodstock shot them into stardom. The hit single from the now RIAA-certified Platinum propelled them into even greater heights. As Click Roll Boom reports, "'Feel It Still' earned the group a GRAMMY for 'Best Pop Duo/Group Performance,' a 7x RIAA Platinum certification, a record-setting 20-week residency at #1 on alternative radio, and an inescapable presence on the Top 40 airwaves."

The group not only has a rich history of musical accomplishments but also gives back. Through their Pass The Mic Foundation, started in 2020, they push for change and social justice.

The band is passionate about key issues relating to human rights, public health, and environmental protection. They also put special focus on supporting Indigenous Peoples, including Alaska Native Health and Seeding Sovereignty.

Their donations add up fast. Over the past few years, Portugal. The Man has raised over a million dollars from the group's funds toward good causes. Three years back, they started PTM's NIGHT OUT, another charitable initiative, making shows better for disabled fans who need ADA access.

Shows run from November until December 12. The band will rock stages in Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, New York, Washington D.C., Atlanta, and Austin.