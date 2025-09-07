All Mixed Up – James Mastro Interview, New Dion, Tedeschi Trucks Band
This morning on All Mixed Up, we have a conversation with James Mastro of the Bongos, plus new music from the Tedeschi Trucks Band, the Doobie Brothers, and Dion. Opening…
This morning on All Mixed Up, we have a conversation with James Mastro of the Bongos, plus new music from the Tedeschi Trucks Band, the Doobie Brothers, and Dion.
Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton
We're Going To Be Friends - Jack Johnson
When the Leaves Come Falling Down - Van Morrison
September Grass - James Taylor
September Gurls - Big Star
Better Than Ever - Taj Mahal and Keb' Mo'
Thing Called Love - Bonnie Raitt
Making Do - Lake Street Dive
She Came In Through the Bathroom Window - Tedeschi Trucks Band
Glad - Traffic
Dream Small - Pete Muller
Isn't It Time - Babys
Soulfire - Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul
I'm A Man - Chicago Transit Authority
I'm Your Gangster of Love - Dion
Temptation - Diana Krall
Long Train Runnin' (demo) - Doobie Brothers
Long Train Runnin' - Doobie Brothers
Walk This Road - Doobie Brothers with Mavis Staples
For A Dancer - Jackson Browne
Born In the USA (electric) - Bruce Springsteen
Brothers In Arms - Dire Straits
Bulrushes - Bongos
James Mastro Interview
Starman (live) - Richard Barone
TVC15 - David Bowie
Window of the World - Glenn Burtnick
Hole In the World - Eagles
Jesus, Etc - Wilco
The Rising - Bruce Springsteen
Didn't Want To Have To Do It - Marshall Crenshaw
One of These Things First - Susanna Hoffs
Surf's Up - Beach Boys
Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet
Thanks for listening this morning.