All Mixed Up – James Mastro Interview, New Dion, Tedeschi Trucks Band

Jim Monaghan
WDHA's All Mixed Up

This morning on All Mixed Up, we have a conversation with James Mastro of the Bongos, plus new music from the Tedeschi Trucks Band, the Doobie Brothers, and Dion.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

We're Going To Be Friends - Jack Johnson
When the Leaves Come Falling Down - Van Morrison
September Grass - James Taylor
September Gurls - Big Star

Better Than Ever - Taj Mahal and Keb' Mo'
Thing Called Love - Bonnie Raitt
Making Do - Lake Street Dive

She Came In Through the Bathroom Window - Tedeschi Trucks Band
Glad - Traffic
Dream Small - Pete Muller
Isn't It Time - Babys
Soulfire - Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul
I'm A Man - Chicago Transit Authority
I'm Your Gangster of Love - Dion
Temptation - Diana Krall

Long Train Runnin' (demo) - Doobie Brothers
Long Train Runnin' - Doobie Brothers
Walk This Road - Doobie Brothers with Mavis Staples

For A Dancer - Jackson Browne
Born In the USA (electric) - Bruce Springsteen
Brothers In Arms - Dire Straits
Bulrushes - Bongos

James Mastro Interview

Starman (live) - Richard Barone
TVC15 - David Bowie

Window of the World - Glenn Burtnick
Hole In the World - Eagles
Jesus, Etc - Wilco
The Rising - Bruce Springsteen

Didn't Want To Have To Do It - Marshall Crenshaw
One of These Things First - Susanna Hoffs
Surf's Up - Beach Boys

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet

Thanks for listening this morning.

