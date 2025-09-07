Jersey Magazine – NJ Musician James Mastro On Charity Campaign For Local Musician

This morning on Jersey Magazine, we chat with James Mastro - a true New Jersey music legend! Currently on the road with Alejandro Escovedo, James has a number of musical projects going on including shows with the Bongos.

Recently, fellow Bongo Rob Norris suffered a heart attack and is in need of some assistance. You can help by making a contribution at https://mealtrain.com/trains/lg7yvr

Greetings From the Garden State - Ghost Hawk Brewing

This morning on our Greetings From the Garden State segment, host Mike Ham takes us to Ghost Hawk Brewing in Clifton, Passaic County's first full-production brewery since Prohibition.

Ghost Hawk Brewing has embedded itself into the community, and offers a wide selection of ales, lagers, and IPA's.

Lindsay Berra On Yogi's Big Catch

2025 marks the year that the legendary Yogi Berra would have turned 100. What better way to celebrate one of the most beloved baseball players in history than by capturing a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the game he loved best?

Yogi's granddaughter Lindsay Berra is helping to organize what she hopes will be a record-setting day of getting to the very essence of the game of baseball - playing catch.

Fans of all ages are invited to come to Yogi Berra Stadium on the campus of Montclair State University in Little Falls on Sunday September 21.

Complete details can be found on the Yogi Berra Museum website - https://www.yogiberramuseum.org

Dave Popkin - Hilltop Management

Dave Popkin is the CEO of Hilltop Management based in Nutley, NJ. The company handles event logistics and media services helping non-profit organizations focus on fundraising.

Hilltop Management has multiple openings for a few good folks to join their event management team. They have per diem spots open for the fall for various fundraising walk events.

Early morning starts on weekends, tremendous crew to work with, competitive pay, great causes, NY and NJ events.

