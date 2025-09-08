Jared Leto Takes Lead Role in New Tron Movie With Nine Inch Nails Providing Music Coming this October

The next chapter of Tron, Tron: Ares, hits screens on October 10. Jared Leto steps into the lead role as Ares while Nine Inch Nails returns to make music for the first time since 2020. Ares is a sophisticated AI program that leaves the digital world for a mission in the real world.

In Vancouver, film crews shut down streets at night for six weeks. They shot wild motorcycle chases through the city. Director Joachim Rønning said it was important to "raise the bar to the next level," according to ABC7.

"I love 'Tron.' You know, you saw this film as a kid, and there you are standing, completely lit up and you hop on the Lightcycle," Leto added. The 1982 star, Jeff Bridges, will make his way back to the screen as Kevin Flynn. "Seeing 'Tron' progress from the original to 'Tron: Ares' is just fantastic," Bridges said.

Fresh songs from Nine Inch Nails will fill the movie's soundtrack. Their new single, "As Alive As You Need Me To Be," dropped with a video. Fans can pick up the full album on September 19 from Interscope.