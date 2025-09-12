Hulu Drops Eight-Part Heavy Metal Documentary Series September 22

A raw look at metal music hits Hulu screens this fall. Into the Void: Life, Death & Heavy Metal brings eight gripping tales from the genre's past to life. The series starts streaming on September 22, and big names like Sharon Osbourne, Phil Anselmo, and Randy Blythe will share their stories.

Each hour peels back layers of metal's past. The first episode pays tribute to guitar wizard Randy Rhoads, who died in a tragic 1982 plane crash. "Randy was a gift from God. He pulled the best out of Ozzy," Sharon Osbourne told People.

The show tackles dark chapters in metal's past. Viewers will see inside Judas Priest's 1985 court battle, the shocking murder of Pantera's Dimebag Darrell, and Death founder Chuck Schuldiner's fight for life. Stories of Wendy O. Williams, Iranian band Confess, and Hellion's Ann Boleyn round out the series.

"Metal is often reduced to clichés, but we wanted to challenge that narrow view," producers Jason Eisener and Evan Husney shared with People. The team knows its stuff. Eisener and Husney struck gold with Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring in 2019. Vice Studios Canada's Guillermo Garcia and Barry Davis joined them while making Into the Void.