All Mixed Up – Bob Cowsill Interview, New Pete Muller, Little Feat

This morning on All Mixed Up Bob Cowsill checks in to talk about the Cowsills' "new" album The Cocaine Drain, their numerous connections to Bruce Springsteen, and the late Mark Volman.

Plus, there's new music from Pete Muller, Little Feat, Dion and more.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

Purple Rain - Prince

The Heart of the Matter - Don Henley

A Moment of Forgiveness - Indigo Girls

Help Me Janie - Spongetones

I'm On Fire - Dwight Twilley

Love Is Only Sleeping - Monkees

All I Should Have Said - 38 Special

Walk This Road - Doobie Brothers w/ Mavis Staples

Respect Yourself - Staple Singers

Pretzel Logic - Steely Dan

My Old School - Jeff Baxter

Harvest Moon - Neil Young

New York In the Rain - Pete Muller

On Your Side - Pete Yorn

Easy To Slip (demo) - Little Feat

Easy To Slip - Little Feat

Midnight Flight - Little Feat

I'm Your Gangster of Love - Dion

Tell the Truth - Derek and the Dominos

On the Corner of Dub and Brazil - Bill Lloyd

She Knows What She Wants - Foster and Lloyd

Hey Jealousy - Gin Blossoms

The Rain, the Park, and Other Things - Cowsills

Bob Cowsill Interview

It Ain't Me Babe - Turtles

Happy Together - Turtles

Elenore - Turtles

Keep It Warm - Flo and Eddie

Delta Lady - Tedeschi Trucks Band with John Bell

Amsterdam - Guster

Gene Clark (Broken Wing) - Grip Weeds

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet