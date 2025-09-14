Jersey Magazine – Joe Carney, Plumbers Local 24

This morning on Jersey Magazine, Jim Monaghan's guest is Joe Carney from Plumbers Local 24.

The importance of trade workers was never more apparent than during the COVID 19 pandemic. With so many of us spending more time at home and looking at all those projects that needed to be taken care of, it became crystal clear that we needed professionals to help us out.

Joe Carney is on the Examining Board of Plumbers Local 24 here in New Jersey. He and Jim Monaghan discuss the important work the local does in our area.

Greetings From the Garden State - Author Peter Ames Carlin On Bruce Springsteen

Greetings from the Garden State Mike Ham recently sat down with author Peter Ames Carlin whose new book, Tonight In Jungleland - the Making of Born To Run, chronicles the story of how Bruce Springsteen came to write and record the songs that would ultimately become part of Springsteen's legendary third album.

Jersey Magazine - NJ Musician James Mastro On Charity Campaign For Local Musician

This morning on Jersey Magazine, we chat with James Mastro - a true New Jersey music legend! Currently on the road with Alejandro Escovedo, James has a number of musical projects going on including shows with the Bongos.

Recently, fellow Bongo Rob Norris suffered a heart attack and is in need of some assistance. You can help by making a contribution at https://mealtrain.com/trains/lg7yvr.

Dave Popkin From Hilltop Management

This morning on Jersey Magazine, Jim Monaghan is joined by Dave Popkin, the CEO of Hilltop Management, located in Nutley NJ.

The company handles event logistics and media services helping non-profit organizations focus on fundraising. Hilltop Management has multiple openings for a few good folks to join their event management team. They have per diem spots open for the fall for various fundraising walk events. Early morning starts on weekends, tremendous crew to work with, competitive pay, great causes, NY and NJ events.

