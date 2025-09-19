Sleep Token’s US Arena Tour Kicks Off with Sold-Out Show and Captivating Performances

Contests
Sleep Token performs on Day 3 of Leeds Festival 2023 at Bramham Park on August 27, 2023 in Leeds, England.
Katja Ogrin / Redferns via Getty Images

Sleep Token launched their first U.S. arena tour at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia. The band surprised fans with a grand castle set, complete with cascading water features. The British group rocked through 15 songs in two hours, introducing live debuts of "Provider" and "Infinite Baths" from their latest release, Even in Arcadia.

This was their first U.S. show since the album topped Billboard's 200 chart in May. "I love it because all these people — I don't know how many — but, I heard chatter about people like, 'Sleep Token headlining?'" Brian 'Head' Welch told Louder Sound

"Some people were saying they're so young to be able to headline so quick. And they came with that stage? Shut everybody up." 

The band members, known as Vessel, II, III, IV, and Espera, stuck mainly to tracks from Even in Arcadia and their 2023 work Take Me Back to Eden. "Look to Windward" kicked off the night. The set list also included hits like "Emergence," "Caramel," and "Damocles." 

After three years, they brought back "Thread the Needle" from their 2016 EP, One. Even in Arcadia shot the band to new heights this year. The record claimed the top spot in 11 nations, including the U.S., Austria, Britain, and Germany. 

Australian band Thornhill starts each night of the tour, which runs until October 11. The next stop hits Orlando's Kia Center tonight. The tour schedule includes stops at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center, and LA's Crypto.com Arena.

Fans can get tickets from the band's official website.

