All Mixed Up – A Conversation With Micky Dolenz, New Cowsills, Bongos

This morning on All Mixed Up, Jim Monaghan has a conversation with the legendary Micky Dolenz who comes to the Shea Center For the Performing Arts this Thursday.

Plus there's new music from the Cowsills, the Bongos, the Grip Weeds, and memories of the musical legacy of Bobby Hart.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

Theme from "The Monkees" demo - Boyce & Hart

I Wanna Be Free (demo) - Boyce & Hart

Words (demo) - Boye & Hart

I Wonder What She's Doing Tonight - Boyce & Hart

Micky Dolenz Interview

NOTE - Micky's audio connection had some issues in the last couple of minutes of the conversation. We cleaned it up as best as possible. This interview also took place before the passing of Bobby Hart who wrote many of the Monkees hits.

Pleasant Valley Sunday - Monkees

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet