All Mixed Up – A Conversation With Micky Dolenz, New Cowsills, Bongos

This morning on All Mixed Up, Jim Monaghan has a conversation with the legendary Micky Dolenz who comes to the Shea Center For the Performing Arts this Thursday. Plus there's…

Jim Monaghan
This morning on All Mixed Up, Jim Monaghan has a conversation with the legendary Micky Dolenz who comes to the Shea Center For the Performing Arts this Thursday.

Plus there's new music from the Cowsills, the Bongos, the Grip Weeds, and memories of the musical legacy of Bobby Hart.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

September - Pomplamoose
Maggie May - Rod Stewart
My Old School - Steely Dan

Running Wild - Neal Casal
Chestnut Mare - Byrds
Box of Rain - Grateful Dead
Love Comes In Different Colors - Grip Weeds

I'm Your Gangster of Love - Dion
Legend - Poco
New York In the Rain - Pete Muller
Five Mile Road - Gerry Beckley
Lighthouse - James Taylor
Summer's Almost Over - Cheryl Wheeler
Summertime Thing - Chuck Prophet
Is Your Love Alive - Cowsills
Something's Always Wrong - Toad the Wet Sprocket

Theme from "The Monkees" demo - Boyce & Hart
I Wanna Be Free (demo) - Boyce & Hart
Words (demo) - Boye & Hart
I Wonder What She's Doing Tonight - Boyce & Hart

Dialogue Parts 1 & 2 - Chicago
Land of Confusion - Genesis
Everyday People - Sly & the Family Stone
Rock Me On the Water - Jackson Browne
Me and Magdalena - Monkees

Micky Dolenz Interview

NOTE - Micky's audio connection had some issues in the last couple of minutes of the conversation. We cleaned it up as best as possible. This interview also took place before the passing of Bobby Hart who wrote many of the Monkees hits.

Pleasant Valley Sunday - Monkees

The Letter - Tedeschi Trucks Band with Dave Mason
Baby Please - Dave Mason

Tell Me Straight - Rolling Stones
Like A Rolling Stone - Bob Dylan
Numbers With Wings - Bongos

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet

Thanks for listening this morning.

Jim MonaghanWriter
