Jersey Magazine – Special Olympics NJ President/CEO Heather Anderson

This morning on Jersey Magazine, Jim Monaghan is joined by Heather Anderson, president and CEO of Special Olympics New Jersey.

From its inception in the late 1960's with just a handful of participants, SONJ has grown to more than 26000 athletes with intellectual disabilities competing in nearly two dozen sports.

Throughout the year, SONJ hosts a number of statewide events which is the focus of Heather's conversation with Jim.

Greetings From the Garden State - The Fiendz

This morning on our Greetings From the Garden State segment, host Mike Ham reintroduces us to the Totowa NJ-based Fiendz who have been together since the late 1980s.

With a style reminiscent of the Ramones, the Fiendz were regulars on the NY/NJ club scene performing at places like CBGBs, the Cat Club, Dingbatz, the Wonder Bar, the Stanhope House and more.

Mike spoke with Jerry from the band on what they're up to these days.

Cousin Brucie Hosting A Free Concert At PNC Bank Arts Center

Legendary radio DJ Cousin Brucie is hosting a free concert at the PNC Bank Arts Center on Friday October 3rd featuring the Rascals and Gary Lewis & the Playboys.

The show is being presented by the Garden State Arts Foundation and you can get tickets and information here.

A National Radio Hall of Fame inductee, Bruce Morrow was part of the WABC lineup that ruled the airwaves in the 1960s and 70s.

Bruce has some amazing stories to tell, especially when it comes to the Beatles.

