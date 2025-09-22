Eleventh Hour Rescue and WDHA Present Puptoberfest 2025
Puptoberfest is back and we are excited! Every year we rock out and jam with our doggies at Puptoberfest and we want you to join us!
Puptoberfest is Eleventh Hour Rescue's largest fundraiser of the year and a way to showcase all of the dogs and cats that are looking for their forever homes.
Join us Saturday, October 4th at Horseshoe Lake- 50 Eyeland Avenue in Succasunna NJ. The fun starts at 11 am- and runs until 4:30p. Admission is $11 per adult, $5 per student, free for children five years and under- with all proceeds going to EHR, to help their animals receive the care they need to be adopted.MORE INFOPuptoberfest is sponsored by Core Water
