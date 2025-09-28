All Mixed Up – Conversations With Cousin Brucie, Gary Waldman

This morning on All Mixed Up, Jim Monaghan speaks with Gary Waldman, longtime friend and manager of Neal Casal, and legendary radio DJ Cousin Brucie Morrow.

In addition, there's new music from the Grip Weeds, the High Frequencies, Allie Kenny, Neal Casal, and more.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

Wondering Where the Lions Are - Bruce Cockburn

The Wheel - Roseanne Cash

In My Room - Richard Barone

Bitter Ender - Mary Chapin Carpenter

Spaceman In Tulsa - Counting Crows

Mr. Spaceman - Byrds

Space Oddity - Grip Weeds

Someone Else's Shoes - Neal Casal

Peaceful Easy Feeling - Eagles

Sentimental Education - Allie Kenny

South City Midnight Lady - Doobie Brothers

Stuck In the Middle With You - Stealers Wheel

It's Only Natural - Crowded House

Tonite and Every Nite - High Frequencies

Luanne - Foreigner

Don't Let Me Down Again - Buckingham Nicks

My Boyfriend's Back - Angels

Hanky Panky - Tommy James and the Shondells

This Guy's In Love With You - Herb Alpert

Shine - Collective Soul

Bruce Morrow Interview

Transistor Radio Childhood - Ricky Byrd

Gary Waldman Interview

Is Your Love Alive - Cowsills

The Door Into Summer - Monkees

Learning To Fly - Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

Is Anybody Here - Vicki Peterson and John Cowsill

Silver Dollar - Neal Casal

Fountain of Sorrow - Jackson Browne

Gold Dust Woman - Warren Haynes with Grace Potter

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet