All Mixed Up – Conversations With Cousin Brucie, Gary Waldman

This morning on All Mixed Up, Jim Monaghan speaks with Gary Waldman, longtime friend and manager of Neal Casal, and legendary radio DJ Cousin Brucie Morrow. In addition, there’s new…

Jim Monaghan
WDHA's All Mixed Up

This morning on All Mixed Up, Jim Monaghan speaks with Gary Waldman, longtime friend and manager of Neal Casal, and legendary radio DJ Cousin Brucie Morrow.

In addition, there's new music from the Grip Weeds, the High Frequencies, Allie Kenny, Neal Casal, and more.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

Wondering Where the Lions Are - Bruce Cockburn
The Wheel - Roseanne Cash
In My Room - Richard Barone
Bitter Ender - Mary Chapin Carpenter

Spaceman In Tulsa - Counting Crows
Mr. Spaceman - Byrds
Space Oddity - Grip Weeds

Someone Else's Shoes - Neal Casal
Peaceful Easy Feeling - Eagles
Sentimental Education - Allie Kenny
South City Midnight Lady - Doobie Brothers
Stuck In the Middle With You - Stealers Wheel
It's Only Natural - Crowded House
Tonite and Every Nite - High Frequencies
Luanne - Foreigner
Don't Let Me Down Again - Buckingham Nicks

My Boyfriend's Back - Angels
Hanky Panky - Tommy James and the Shondells
This Guy's In Love With You - Herb Alpert
Shine - Collective Soul

Bruce Morrow Interview

Transistor Radio Childhood - Ricky Byrd

Gary Waldman Interview

Is Your Love Alive - Cowsills
The Door Into Summer - Monkees
Learning To Fly - Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
Is Anybody Here - Vicki Peterson and John Cowsill

Silver Dollar - Neal Casal
Fountain of Sorrow - Jackson Browne
Gold Dust Woman - Warren Haynes with Grace Potter

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet

Thanks for listening this morning.

All Mixed UpCousin BrucieJim MonaghanNeal Casal
Jim MonaghanWriter
