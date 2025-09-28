Jersey Magazine – Legendary DJ Cousin Brucie Morrow

This morning on Jersey Magazine, legendary radio DJ Cousin Brucie joins Jim Monaghan. Bruce is hosting a free concert at the PNC Bank Arts Center on Friday October 3rd featuring the Rascals and Gary Lewis & the Playboys.

The show is being presented by the Garden State Arts Foundation and you can get tickets and information here.

A National Radio Hall of Fame inductee, Bruce Morrow was part of the WABC lineup that ruled the airwaves in the 1960s and 70s.

Bruce has some amazing stories to tell, especially when it comes to the Beatles.

Wendy Supron On the Morristown Festival of Books

The Morristown Festival of Books returns to our area with an outstanding event planned.

Wendy Supron is the Festival Chair and she joined Jim Monaghan on Jersey Magazine with details of what's in the works.

October 10 will feature keynote speaker Rick Atkinson, one of America's premiere authors when it comes to military history.

October 11 is loaded with free activities for readers of all ages.

For complete details, go to https://www.morristownbooks.org.

NJ Musician James Mastro

James Mastro - a true New Jersey music legend!

Currently on the road with Alejandro Escovedo, James has a number of musical projects going on including shows with the Bongos.

Recently, fellow Bongo Rob Norris suffered a heart attack and is in need of some assistance. You can help by making a contribution at https://mealtrain.com/trains/lg7yvr.

