Sleep Token Stuns With ‘Dancing in the Dark’ Cover on Sold-Out U.S. Tour

Sleep Token surprised fans at Philadelphia's Xfinity Mobile Arena with their cover of "Dancing in the Dark." The masked singer known as Vessel sang and played the keyboard on the Springsteen classic.

The British group started their U.S. run at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia, and unveiled fresh material. Two songs from Even in Arcadia made their stage debut that night: "Provider" and "Infinite Baths." Louder caught the action.

Even in Arcadia was released in May and reached number 1 in 11 nations, including the U.S., the U.K., Austria, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Canada, and the Netherlands.

This isn't the first time they've covered other artists. Back in 2017, they played Outkast's "Hey Ya!" During past From The Room Below sets, Vessel has played Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah," Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," and Billie Eilish's "When The Party's Over."

Springsteen's original "Dancing in the Dark" peaked at number two on Billboard's Hot 100 in 1984. The song reached four-times Platinum status in America and three-times Platinum across the Atlantic.