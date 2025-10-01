Classic and Modern Rockers to Pay Tribute to The Cars, New York Dolls

Rockers from the old and new worlds of the genre are coming together for a good cause. The Above Ground 4 benefit show is set for October 26 at the Honda Theatre in Hollywood, CA, and organizers have finally announced the initial lineup for the show, which is totally on fire. The bill will feature an A-list cast of musicians performing the classic self-titled debut albums from New York Dolls and The Cars in their entirety.

The concert was originally scheduled for January 2025 but was postponed due to the Los Angeles wildfires. Now, along with the new date, the lineup has also changed.

Above Ground Lineup is Packed With Rockers

In October, Corey Taylor of Slipknot, Billy Idol, Josh Freese of Nine Inch Nails, Moby, Nuno Bettencourt of Extreme, Steve Stevens of Billy Idol's band and Cars guitarist Elliot Easton are among the rockers scheduled to perform. Cypress Hill will also be there as special guests. It's a jam-packed lineup, for certian.

Above Ground was founded by Dave Navarro and Billy Morrison. The organization helps raise awareness and funds for mental health initiatives and suicide prevention. Navarro and Morrison usually appear and perform at the benefit shows, but so far, they aren't named as performers. But, event organizers says the full lineup will be released soon, so they could get added at a later date.

Previous Above Ground benefit concerts have brought other big-named rockers to the stage together for a good cause, including the Velvet Underground, David Bowie and The Stooges. To date, Above Ground has helped raise $750,000 for charity causes, according to its official website.

The Above Ground website also has a MusiCares statement, noting, "MusiCares helps the humans behind music because music gives so much to the world. Offering preventive, emergency, and recovery programs, MusiCares is a safety net supporting the health and welfare of the music community." The statement adds, "Founded by the Recording Academy in 1989 as a U.S. based, independent 501(c)(3) charity, MusiCares safeguards the well-being of all music people through direct financial grant programs, networks of support resources, and tailored crisis relief efforts."