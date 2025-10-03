Contests
LISTEN LIVE

This Day in Rock History: October 3

On this day in rock history, Elvis Presley performed in front of an audience for the very first time, and one of the most talented and influential blues-rock guitarists in…

Dan Teodorescu
Drummer Tommy Lee and all the original members of Motley Crue reunite after six years to announce "Red, White & Crue Tour 2005...Better Live than Dead"
Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day in rock history, Elvis Presley performed in front of an audience for the very first time, and one of the most talented and influential blues-rock guitarists in history was born. Keep reading to discover more about these two events and others that happened on Oct. 3 throughout the years.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

The King of Rock and Roll got his first taste of the stage on Oct. 3. These are the most important breakthrough moments and milestones to happen on this day:

  • 1945: Elvis Presley made his first public performance, competing in a youth talent contest at the Mississippi-Alabama Fair and Dairy Show in Tupelo, Mississippi. He played the song "Old Shep" by Red Foley and won fifth place, earning him $5 and some fair ride tickets.
  • 1999: Tom Jones, who was 59 at the time, became the oldest artist to reach the top spot of the U.K. album chart with new material. He was overtaken in 2009 by Dame Vera Lynn, who was 92 at the time, but then he became the oldest male singer to hold the No. 1 spot with his 2021 album "Surrounded by Time," which was released when he was 80 years old.

Cultural Milestones

Some hugely talented rock musicians were born on Oct. 3, including:

  • 1949: Lindsey Buckingham, Fleetwood Mac's guitarist and co-lead vocalist, was born in Palo Alto, California. He got the public's attention as a part of the duo Buckingham Nicks in the early '70s and became Fleetwood Mac's lead guitarist in 1975, alongside vocalist Stevie Nicks, who was his girlfriend at the time and musical partner.
  • 1954: Stevie Ray Vaughan, a blues-rock guitarist, was born in Dallas, Texas. He's widely considered one of the most skilled and influential guitarists of all time.
  • 1962: Tommy Lee, drummer for Mötley Crüe, was born in Athens, Greece. He cofounded the band in 1981, and they've sold over 100 million records worldwide.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Some memorable shows and albums are celebrated today, including:

  • 1968: The Beatles began recording the song "Savoy Truffle," which was written by George Harrison. It was part of the White Album, which was released a month and a half later on Nov. 22.
  • 1980: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band started their The River Tour at the Crisler Arena in Ann Arbor, Michigan, in support of their album The River. The tour had two North American legs and a European one.

Oct. 3 is significant for rock fans, with many legends either being born or celebrating major milestones on this day. Come back tomorrow to find out what major moments took place on that day in rock history.

Bruce Springsteenthe beatlesTommy Lee
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
Tyler Burgess of Falling in Reverse performs on stage at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre on October 07, 2023 in Chula Vista, California.
MusicTyler Burgess on American Monster, Musical Inspiration, and What’s Next — InterviewErin Cline
Ben Burnley of Breaking Benjamin told WRIF's Meltdown that the group has a "lot" of new music recorded to release.
MusicBreaking Benjamin Vocalist Ben Burnley on New Music and More – InterviewAnne Erickson
Sammy Boller of Citizen Zero plays with the Goo Goo Dolls performs at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre on August 16, 2025 in Sterling Heights, Michigan.
MusicCitizen Zero Reunites: Talking New Music, Old Bonds, and Big Plans — InterviewErin Cline
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect