All Mixed Up – Author/Rocker Bill Janovitz, New Jeff Tweedy, Neal Casal and More

This morning on All Mixed Up, Jim Monaghan chats with author/rocker Bill Janovitz, plus there’s new music from Jeff Tweedy, Neal Casal, Allie Kenny, the Modbeats, and more. Opening Theme…

Jim Monaghan
WDHA's All Mixed Up

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

October - U2
Golden Autumn Day - Van Morrison
October Song - Amy Winehouse
October Road - James Taylor

New York In the Rain - Pete Muller
On Your Side - Pete Yorn
Car On A Hill - Joni Mitchell
Carpool Lane - Jake Thistle

Ballad of A Starving Artist - Modbeats
Rock and Roll Band - Boston
So You Wanna Be A Rock and Roll Star - Byrds
Ghosts - Bruce Springsteen
Dancing Barefoot - Patti Smith
Just the Way It Is - Rembrandts
Sentimental Education - Allie Kenny
This Is the Time - Billy Joel
Lovers In A Dangerous Time - Barenaked Ladies

Just What I Needed (demo) - Cars
Just What I Needed - Cars
My Best Friend's Girl (demo) - Cars
My Best Friend's Girl - Cars

Lou Reed Was My Babysitter - Jeff Tweedy
Rock and Roll - Velvet Underground
Rock and Roll Love Letter - Tim Moore
Transistor Radio Childhood - Ricky Byrd

Bill Janovitz Interview

Soda Jerk - Buffalo Tom

Is Anybody Here - Vicki Peterson and John Cowsill
One of These Things First - Susanna Hoffs
Fields of Gold - Sting
Don't Let Me Down Again - Buckingham Nicks

Love Is Only Sleeping - Monkees
Suddenly Last Summer - Motels
Someone Else's Shoes - Neal Casal
Solid Rock - Dire Straits

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet

Thanks for listening this morning.

All Mixed UpJim MonaghanThe Cars
Jim MonaghanWriter
