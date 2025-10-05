Jersey Magazine – AARP’s Tom Kamber On Helping Seniors Organize Their Digital Lives

This morning on Jersey Magazine Jim Monaghan speaks with Tom Kamber, the Executive Director of Older Adults Technology Services from AARP.

AARP is running a free 5-Day Digital Housecleaning Challenge designed to boost your online organization and strengthen your tech skills.

We all have organizing projects that we put off, and that’s just as true in our online life as in our closets and kitchens. In a recent survey, more than half of people over 50 say they are having trouble managing and organizing their digital information.

Among the topics covered are digital privacy, passwords, settings, digital documents, and storage. Get more details and register here - https://seniorplanet.org/digitalhousecleaning/.

Wendy Supron on the 2025 Morristown Festival of Books

The Morristown Festival of Books returns to our area with an outstanding event planned.

Wendy Supron is the Festival Chair and she joined Jim Monaghan on Jersey Magazine with details of what's in the works for 2025.

October 10 will feature keynote speaker Rick Atkinson, one of America's premiere authors when it comes to military history.

October 11 is loaded with free activities for readers of all ages. For complete details, go to https://www.morristownbooks.org.

Special Olympics NJ President/CEO Heather Anderson

This morning on Jersey Magazine, Jim Monaghan is joined by Heather Anderson, president and CEO of Special Olympics New Jersey.

From its inception in the late 1960's with just a handful of participants, SONJ has grown to more than 26000 athletes with intellectual disabilities competing in nearly two dozen sports.

Throughout the year, SONJ hosts a number of statewide events which is the focus of Heather's conversation with Jim.

