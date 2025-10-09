Foo Fighters Put Out Remastered U.S. Version of ‘Times Like These’ Music Video

Foo Fighters uploaded a new HD version of their alternate U.S. video for "Times Like These" on October 7.

"So after some digging, we found it, converted it to HD and it is now out," stated the band on Facebook.

Shot beneath a bridge, the restored clip captures the raw energy of Dave Grohl and his bandmates in action. What starts as a simple performance turns wild when viewers toss random objects at the musicians. First comes a TV, then a Game Boy. Soon, cars fly through the air, and in a stunning finale, an entire house crashes down.

Until now, fans could only watch the initial version. The band's YouTube channel now hosts both versions.

This release fits perfectly with the group's current moves. They've just kicked off shows across Asia with fresh faces in the lineup. Just weeks ago, they surprised U.S. crowds with pop-up concerts, the first featuring their newest member, drummer Ilan Rubin.