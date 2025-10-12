Contests
All Mixed Up – New Jeff Tweedy, Conversation With Monkees Author/Producer Andrew Sandoval

This morning on All Mixed Up we have new music from Taj Mahal and Keb' Mo', Jeff Tweedy, and a conversation with Monkees author and producer Andrew Sandoval.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

Hackensack - Fountains of Wayne
Homecoming - Josh Ritter
Better Than Ever - Taj Mahal and Keb' Mo'

The City Whispers - Jake Thistle
Free Man In Paris - Joni Mitchell
Til It Shines - Joe D'Urso & Stone Caravan
Palisades - John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band

New York In the Rain - Pete Muller
Summer Rain - Johnny Rivers
Rainy Sunday - Jim Dawson
Lou Reed Was My Baby Sitter - Jeff Tweedy
Let It Roll - Little Feat
Jealous Guy - Roxy Music
I'm Only Sleeping - Rosanne Cash
Strawberry Fields Forever -Beatles
Dear Prudence - Beatles
I'll Be Back - Pat DiNizio
One After 909 - Smithereens

Tough Break - Rush
Gone - Geddy Lee
I Am…You Are - Geddy Lee

The Very Thought of You - Barbra Streisand with Bob Dylan
Prisoner In Disguise - Linda Ronstadt with JD Souther
I Got You Babe - Sonny and Cher
Love Is Only Sleeping - Monkees

Andrew Sandoval Interview

Pleasant Valley Sunday - Monkees

Dreaming In Stereo - Jellybricks
Do It Again - Chris Cron
Let Her Dance - Marshall Crenshaw
Just What I Needed - Cars

Gene Clark (Broken Wing) - Grip Weeds
A Face In the Crowd - Tom Petty
Isn't It Time - Babys

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet

Thanks for listening this morning.

