Jersey Magazine – Celine Fortin From The Arc of New Jersey

This week on Jersey Magazine, Jim Monaghan is joined by Celine Fortin who was just recently named the new Executive Director of The Arc of New Jersey.

The organization is the state's leading organization advocating for and serving children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) and their families.

As Executive Director, Celine is responsible for working directly with government agencies, stakeholders, the Board and Local Chapters to further the mission of The Arc of New Jersey and help advance the work done on behalf of those who the organization supports throughout the state.

For more than 75 years, The Arc of New Jersey has been the preeminent champion for IDD inclusion across the state. With a range of programs including Children’s, Legal, and Health Care Advocacy, as well as Governmental Affairs, Supported Employment, and Information and Referral Services, The Arc of New Jersey continues to set the standard for care and support along with the 20 individual Local Chapters that provide community-based services to individuals across each of New Jersey’s 21 counties.

Greetings From the Garden State

Mike Ham returns to Jersey Magazine with his regular Greetings From the Garden State segment!

After taking a couple of weeks off for his wedding, Mike is back, talking about NY Waterway which offers a unique way to get to and from New York City from New Jersey.

With multiple terminals in Edgewater, Weehawkin, Hoboken, Jersey City, and South Amboy, NY Waterway is an alternative to traditional commuting routines.

In addition, the NY Waterway played an active role in 9/11 evacuations from New York, as well as the rescue of passengers of US Airways flight 1549 from the Hudson River in 2009.

Special Olympics NJ President Heather Anderson

This morning on Jersey Magazine, Jim Monaghan is joined by Heather Anderson, president and CEO of Special Olympics New Jersey.

From its inception in the late 1960's with just a handful of participants, SONJ has grown to more than 26000 athletes with intellectual disabilities competing in nearly two dozen sports.

Throughout the year, SONJ hosts a number of statewide events which is the focus of Heather's conversation with Jim.

Local Look