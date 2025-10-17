Slipknot Sells Music Catalogue for $120M, Hints at New Music With Drummer Eloy Casagrande

Slipknot struck a $120 million deal with HarbourView Equity Partners, selling off their music rights. Their house in Iowa, the location of the "Duality" video, will go up for auction as well. Meanwhile, their newest member, Eloy Casagrande, hinted at fresh tracks on the way.

The massive sale transfers all publishing and recording rights from their 1999 debut through today to HarbourView. However, the band will retain control of any music they make in the future. In a YouTube interview, Casagrande told Drummer's Review, "We are cooking, we are doing some new music, for sure. ... Since I joined the band, we have been working on some new ideas, you know. We keep exchanging guitar riffs, drum beats, so we are always doing something."

Slipknot's last album, The End So Far, came out in 2022, and the band teased a new single, "Long May You Die," after Casagrande joined. The band picked him to take over drums from Jay Weinberg in April 2024. Two years earlier, they split from Roadrunner Records after making hits like "Wait and Bleed," "Duality," and "Psychosocial." By May 2025, guitarist Jim Root had sketched out six new songs.

A secret project called Look Outside Your Window waits in the wings. According to NME, Shawn 'Clown' Crahan said, "It was never a Slipknot album. Not while it was happening, not while I've held onto it for 10 years, and certainly not ... when it comes out." He added that they're done working on the record and they're waiting for managers to decide on a release date.