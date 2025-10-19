Contests
LISTEN LIVE

All Mixed Up – Talking With Bernie Leadon, Remembering John Lodge & Ace Frehley

This morning on All Mixed Up, Jim Monaghan talks with original Eagle Bernie Leadon about his new album, plus we remember the legacies of John Lodge and Ace Frehley. Opening…

Jim Monaghan
WDHA's All Mixed Up

This morning on All Mixed Up, Jim Monaghan talks with original Eagle Bernie Leadon about his new album, plus we remember the legacies of John Lodge and Ace Frehley.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

Love Rules - Don Henley
Walk Away Renee - David Wilcox
Missing You - John Waite and Alison Krauss
Thinking Out Loud - Ed Sheeran

Send Me No Wine - John Lodge with Moody Bluegrass
Isn't Life Strange - Moody Blues
I'm Just A Singer (In A Rock and Roll Band) - Moody Blues

You Don't Own Me - Dollyrots
I'm Not Your Man - Tommy Conwell and the Young Rumblers
If I Didn't Love You - Squeeze
Boys Keep Swinging - Anderson Council
Precious To Me - Phil Seymour
Pride of Man - Quicksilver Messenger Service
Stone Free - Eric Clapton
Foxy Loopy - Bill Lloyd
Sunshine Superman - Bongos
Epistle To Dippy - Donovan

Rendezvous (demo) - Bruce Springsteen
Rendezvous - Bruce Springsteen
Rendezvous - Greg Kihn Band
Is Your Love Alive - Cowsills

Born In the USA (Electric Nebraska) - Bruce Springsteen
Run Through the Jungle - John Fogerty
Rain On the Scarecrow - John Mellencamp
Witchy Woman - Eagles
Bernie Leadon Interview

Just A Little - Bernie Leadon
Train Leaves Here This Morning (excerpt) - Eagles

10,000 Volts - Ace Frehley
Cold Gin - KISS
2000 Man - KISS
New York Groove - Ace Frehley

House of Dead Memories - Sugar
Suffragette City - David Bowie
Mambo Sun - Bongos
Subterranean Homesick Blues - Bob Dylan

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet

Thanks for listening this morning.

Ace FrehleyAll Mixed UpBernie LeadonJim MonaghanThe Eagles
Jim MonaghanWriter
Related Stories
Jersey Magazine
105.5 WDHAJersey Magazine – Lee Mrowicki, Voice of the Stone PonyJim Monaghan
WDHA's All Mixed Up
105.5 WDHAAll Mixed Up – New Jeff Tweedy, Conversation With Monkees Author/Producer Andrew SandovalJim Monaghan
Jersey Magazine
105.5 WDHAJersey Magazine – Celine Fortin From The Arc of New JerseyJim Monaghan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect