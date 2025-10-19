All Mixed Up – Talking With Bernie Leadon, Remembering John Lodge & Ace Frehley
This morning on All Mixed Up, Jim Monaghan talks with original Eagle Bernie Leadon about his new album, plus we remember the legacies of John Lodge and Ace Frehley. Opening…
Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton
Love Rules - Don Henley
Walk Away Renee - David Wilcox
Missing You - John Waite and Alison Krauss
Thinking Out Loud - Ed Sheeran
Send Me No Wine - John Lodge with Moody Bluegrass
Isn't Life Strange - Moody Blues
I'm Just A Singer (In A Rock and Roll Band) - Moody Blues
You Don't Own Me - Dollyrots
I'm Not Your Man - Tommy Conwell and the Young Rumblers
If I Didn't Love You - Squeeze
Boys Keep Swinging - Anderson Council
Precious To Me - Phil Seymour
Pride of Man - Quicksilver Messenger Service
Stone Free - Eric Clapton
Foxy Loopy - Bill Lloyd
Sunshine Superman - Bongos
Epistle To Dippy - Donovan
Rendezvous (demo) - Bruce Springsteen
Rendezvous - Bruce Springsteen
Rendezvous - Greg Kihn Band
Is Your Love Alive - Cowsills
Born In the USA (Electric Nebraska) - Bruce Springsteen
Run Through the Jungle - John Fogerty
Rain On the Scarecrow - John Mellencamp
Witchy Woman - Eagles
Bernie Leadon Interview
Just A Little - Bernie Leadon
Train Leaves Here This Morning (excerpt) - Eagles
10,000 Volts - Ace Frehley
Cold Gin - KISS
2000 Man - KISS
New York Groove - Ace Frehley
House of Dead Memories - Sugar
Suffragette City - David Bowie
Mambo Sun - Bongos
Subterranean Homesick Blues - Bob Dylan
Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet
Thanks for listening this morning.