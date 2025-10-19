All Mixed Up – Talking With Bernie Leadon, Remembering John Lodge & Ace Frehley

This morning on All Mixed Up, Jim Monaghan talks with original Eagle Bernie Leadon about his new album, plus we remember the legacies of John Lodge and Ace Frehley.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

Love Rules - Don Henley

Walk Away Renee - David Wilcox

Missing You - John Waite and Alison Krauss

Thinking Out Loud - Ed Sheeran

Send Me No Wine - John Lodge with Moody Bluegrass

Isn't Life Strange - Moody Blues

I'm Just A Singer (In A Rock and Roll Band) - Moody Blues

You Don't Own Me - Dollyrots

I'm Not Your Man - Tommy Conwell and the Young Rumblers

If I Didn't Love You - Squeeze

Boys Keep Swinging - Anderson Council

Precious To Me - Phil Seymour

Pride of Man - Quicksilver Messenger Service

Stone Free - Eric Clapton

Foxy Loopy - Bill Lloyd

Sunshine Superman - Bongos

Epistle To Dippy - Donovan

Rendezvous (demo) - Bruce Springsteen

Rendezvous - Bruce Springsteen

Rendezvous - Greg Kihn Band

Is Your Love Alive - Cowsills

Born In the USA (Electric Nebraska) - Bruce Springsteen

Run Through the Jungle - John Fogerty

Rain On the Scarecrow - John Mellencamp

Witchy Woman - Eagles

Bernie Leadon Interview

Just A Little - Bernie Leadon

Train Leaves Here This Morning (excerpt) - Eagles

10,000 Volts - Ace Frehley

Cold Gin - KISS

2000 Man - KISS

New York Groove - Ace Frehley

House of Dead Memories - Sugar

Suffragette City - David Bowie

Mambo Sun - Bongos

Subterranean Homesick Blues - Bob Dylan

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet