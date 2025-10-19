Jersey Magazine – Lee Mrowicki, Voice of the Stone Pony

This morning on Jersey Magazine we take an inside look into the Stone Pony, the venerable Jersey Shore club where so many incredible New Jersey musicians (Bruce Springsteen, Southside Johnny, Jon Bon Jovi to name a few) have played. Lee Mrowicki was the DJ at the Stone Pony from 1974 to 1991 and he has some AMAZING stories to tell!

He has put them all in a brand-new audio book, Legendary - The Stone Pony 74-91 and the People Who Made It So.

Lee and Jim Monaghan trace their friendship back to the early 1980's and they talk about some of the amazing nights at the Pony, the resurgence of both the club and Asbury Park, the Jersey Shore music scene, and they manage to fit some Jersey baseball into the conversation as well.

You can purchase the audio book directly through Lee via his Venmo account - @leemrowicki

Jersey Magazine - The Mercy Center

This week on our Greetings From the Garden State segment, host Mike Ham explores the Mercy Center in Asbury Park.

In 1986, the Sisters of Mercy purchased and renovated 1106 Main Street in Asbury Park and incorporated under the title of Mercy Center. Five years later, Mercy Center purchased the adjacent property and after complete renovation, the building opened and was a welcoming space providing multi-lingual services to serve the entire family.

In 2003, Mercy Center opened a third building that contained a pantry on the first floor and additional conference/meeting space on the second floor.

Finally, Sisters Academy of NJ, a middle school, was opened on the west side to provide young women an education of excellence that would put an end to the generational cycle of poverty.

Local Look