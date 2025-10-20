New Jersey’s Best State for Fall Colors and More

National parks can be so fun to visit. A national park carries a peace and natural beauty that's difficult to find anywhere else. It's just hard to compete with the calm serenity and natural magic that you'll find at the bevy of these spots across the United States. But, national parks aren't the only places of wonder in the U.S. What about state parks? Those can be just as special and make for a great trip. Whether you're visiting in the fall, winter, spring or summer, let's look at the best in this state, according to one popular travel outlet.

The Best State Park in New Jersey

The crew at Travel and Leisure magazine has put together a feature about the glorious state parks throughout the U.S. "National parks get all the attention, but some of the most beautiful landscapes in the U.S. are found in lesser-known—and therefore less busy—state parks," they note in the piece. "From the caves of Ohio's Hocking Hills State Park to the hoodoos of Utah's Mars-like Goblin Valley State Park, endless places are waiting to be explored from coast to coast."

So, what's best spot for us? It's Island Beach State Park in Berkeley Township, which is a "10-mile piece of land separating Barnegat Bay and the Atlantic." Of the spot, Travel and Leisure adds, "Find your favorite beach-related activity here, be it fishing, swimming, windsurfing, or kayaking. On land, there are a handful of hiking trails and the Forked River Interpretive and Nature Center, which teaches about the area's native flora and fauna. So, the next time you're looking to take a trip and really experience nature, put this one on your radar, if you haven't yet.

So, what about the national variety? Well, according to U.S. News and World Report, the No. 1 best national pick in the U.S. is Glacier National Park, which is located in northwest Montana, along the Canadian border. People love to call this spot "The Crown of the Continent."