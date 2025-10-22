U2 Bassist Adam Clayton’s Iconic Guitars and Memorabilia to be Auctioned

U2's Adam Clayton plans to auction off 18 prized bass guitars and music items from his personal stash. The collection hits the spotlight at Newbridge, Ireland's Museum of Style Icons, from October 20 until November 9. Newbridge Silverware and the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum both support this exhibition.

Then, they'll move to the Musicians Hall of Fame for the Played, Worn & Torn sale in Nashville on November 20 and 21. "I'm fortunate enough to have owned many wonderful instruments in my life and I have amassed a very personal collection of basses over the last 40 years," said Clayton, according to RTÉ. "They have all become favourites for one reason or another, a reminder of a particular tour or recording session."

His 2014 Sherwood Green Fender signature Jazz Bass stands out as a star piece. Clayton strummed this beauty across Europe and North America during U2's Innocence + Experience tour in 2015. Experts estimate that it could bring in $40,000 to $60,000. A special 2005 Lakland Joe Osborn J sunburst bass might fetch $20,000 to $40,000. Clayton used this one to play "One" during the Vertigo Tour.

The mix also includes a quirky 2010 Gold Sparkle Fender Precision Bass that's never hit the auction block before. Music fans can also bid on Clayton's U2 360 Tour Warwick Gold Reverso electric basses and classic Fender Jazz Basses from the 1960s and 1970s in various shades. As part of U2, Clayton earned 22 GRAMMY Awards and a position in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.